Charles R. "Zuli" Morin was born in Northampton, MA on December 5, 1950 and died on April 29, 2019. He is the son of the late Normand and Geneva Morin of Northampton. Charles is survived by two sisters, Anna Jane Morin and Norma Jean Karr and two brothers Normand (Sue) Morin and Christopher (Joanne) Morin. The late Mrs. Anne Keppler of Northampton included Charles as a son in her family and he is survived by John (Kim) Keppler, Cathy (Mark) Gaydos, Lise Keppler and Peter (Deb) Keppler. Charles has many nieces and nephews and especially loved and mentored Brett Morin, Luba Gaydos and Christopher Tacy. Charles lived in Florence with Christopher and his parents Gene and Peg Tacy for the past 25 years. Charles is also survived by his friend and former wife Marlene Morin.



Charles was well known and respected as an unusually gifted master mechanic in all of western Massachusetts. As a child he spent his afterschool hours taking cars apart for Eddy at Doman's Auto Yard. He would brag that Eddy let him drive the cars around the junk yard. As a young man he joined the Marines and worked as a helicopter mechanic. It was during that time that he was nicknamed "Zuli". After the Marines, he worked for a number of area auto repair shops, then purchased his own shop and eventually, in partnership with Michael McDonough, operated "Zuli and Mike's Auto Repair" on Michelman Avenue in Northampton.



Charles loved his life and friends in Northampton, took time to travel, read and rode motorcycles. He and his friends rode motorcycles to Laconia Motorcycle Week in New Hampshire every spring. After retiring from full time auto-repair he enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the spring and fall to ride bikes with his former partner, Michael McDonough and long-time friend John Carver.



He always remembered the time he spent in the garden with his Grandfather Alferie J. Morin on James Avenue. After retirement he returned to the garden and spent many hours of each day working on the farm he purchased with his wife in 1984. He loved the animals and maintained the farm machinery becoming known to his friends as a "gentleman farmer." He grew up in a family of avid readers and became well read in various disciplines. He especially enjoyed clandestine plots of international intrigue. His rich and varied lifestyle contributed to his uniqueness that everyone who knew him enjoyed.



Charles Robert Morin will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will remain in



their hearts forever. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. It would please Charles if donations were made in his memory to the Dakin Humane Society (PO BOX 6307, Springfield, MA 01101-6407).





