SPRINGFIELD - Charles Roland Peters White (Chaz) 27, departed this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born on June 8, 1992 in Atlanta Georgia to Charles and Claire (Peters) White. Chaz leaves his beloved brothers Cairo, Caleb and 1 sister Chavae, his son Chaz Maliq and the love of his life Shayna Little. His grandmothers Sylvia L. Peters and Bertha White, his Aunts Madeline Peters of Belchertown and Valerie, Uncle Zachary, Eddie, Nate White of IL and two nieces and a host family and friends. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Trinity Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Ave in Springfield, MA from 11:00 a.m. The family request in lieu of flowers to please make donations to his son's college trust fund account held at any TD bank or send donations to TD Bank 441 Cooley St. Springfield MA. The deposit should read for Chaz Maliq White Trust Fund. The family requests that everyone wear orange on June 22, 2019 in support of ending gun violence. Henderson Funeral Home is in charge of all professional services. Please sign guest book at www.hendersonsfh.com

