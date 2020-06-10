Charles S. Gebo
Charles S. Gebo, 74, passed away at Baystate Medical Center on May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born December 2, 1945 to the late Charles and Caroline (Cyr) Gebo and raised in Holyoke and graduated from Holyoke Trade in 1964. He proudly serviced his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He retired after 36 years of service as a Nursing Assistant from the V.A. Medical Center in Leeds, MA.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years Linda L. (Grochowski) Gebo his daughters Tammy and her husband Michael Poudrier of Granville, MA and Jodi and her husband Scott Thibodeau of Easthampton, MA. His brother David Gebo and his wife Linda of Tennessee and his sister Lynn Pymer of California. His cherished grandchildren Timothy and Katelynn and great granddaughter Isabella and several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his brother John (Jack) Gebo.

He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception church in Easthampton. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spending time outdoors, hunting and going fishing with his grandson. He was a proud member of the Dalton Lavallee Post 224 of Easthampton American Legion. Charles will always be remembered for his sense of humor, big heart, and, most importantly, his love and devotion to his family, especially his wife.

He will be buried at a later time at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled for a later time.

Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton has been entrusted with his cremation.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
