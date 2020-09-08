1/1
Charlotte Francis Billett
Charlotte Francis (Lezynski) Billet, 95, of Hatfield, was called peacefully home on Monday September 7, 2020.

Charlotte was born in Haydenville on November 10, 1924 to the late Felix and Stacia (Lenter) Lezynski. She attended Williamsburg schools. She travelled extensively with her husband, Clifford L. Billett Sr., during his Air Force career. Clifford pre-deceased Charlotte on August 11, 2008. They were married on January 8, 1949 at St. Mary's Church now Our Lady of the Hills Church in Haydenville and were blessed with over 59 years of happiness together. Upon Clifford's orders to Vietnam in March of 1966, Charlotte began working at Smith College as a dining room assistant in Washburn House. She enjoyed socializing with the students and coworkers during her years at Smith College. Charlotte retired from Smith College in May 1987.

Charlotte enjoyed knitting and sewing her own square Dance dresses. She learned to knit from her English friends while living in England. Square Dancing was a shared passion with her husband Clifford. Charlotte was a former communicant of Holy Trinity Church in Hatfield.

Charlotte leaves her daughter, Deborah Timmons and her husband Daniel of Agawam, her son Clifford L. Billett Jr. of Florence, her grandson, Alexander F. Carson IV and his wife Kirsten of Littleton; her grandson Christopher L. Carson and his wife Sarah of Ayer; her granddaughter Meghan Billett of Easthampton; and her step-grandson Justin C. Timmons of Medford. She also leaves her two adorable great grandsons, Avery Carson, who's five and Ethan Carson, who is two of Littleton, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, and her husband, she was also predeceased by her sisters, Wanda Deres, Lottie Defresne, and Jean Kasemeotos and her brothers, Victor, Chester, Walter, Phillip and Edward along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Private viewing from 10-11AM at DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Road, Northampton on Saturday September 12, 2020, with a Funeral Service to begin at 11AM officiated by Fr. Richard Bondi, Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield for 11:45AM, and all are welcomed to attend.

The family would like to thank Heritage Hall East in Agawam, her extended family, for the excellent care given to their loved one during the past two years. Thanks also goes to Baystate Hospice of Springfield for their care last few days of her life during her short illness.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at all times. For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
