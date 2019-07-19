Charlotte U. Essex, 87, died July 16, 2019 at the East Longmeadow (Mass.) Skilled Nursing Center.
Born June 10, 1932 in Providence, she was the seventh of eight children of the late Charles and Johanna (Isaacson) Rettenmyer. She attended St. Michael's Roman Catholic School and Central High School, where she was secretary of the class of 1951.
Charlotte had a long career as a full-time bookkeeper and office manager for small businesses in Rhode Island before retiring and moving to South Hadley, MA. She loved the beaches and seafood of Narragansett and was happiest when spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by Marvin Essex, her husband of 61 years, and siblings Catherine, John, Ann, Elynore, Margaret and Paula. She is survived by sister Elizabeth (Bette) Foster of Fairfax, VA; daughter Carol Kostek and husband, Richard of Hadley, MA; son David and partner, Elizabeth White of Peterborough, NH; grandsons Robert, Jacob and Ethan Essex and great-grandson Silas of New Hampshire; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, 120 Russell St., Hadley, MA. Burial is at 1 p.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1390 Main St., Agawam. (Please meet directly at church and cemetery). There are no visiting hours.
Donations in Charlotte's name may be made to the at
https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=14768682&pg=personal&fr_id=3930.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 19, 2019