Cheryl Anne Levin 64, of Southampton died at her home on May 7, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born in Northampton August 8, 1954 the daughter of Beatrice (Carrier) Frennier and the late Richard Frennier. She attended Notre Dame School in Easthampton and attended Easthampton High School. She was employed by National Felt Co., then by Strong Corporation until her illness made it impossible to continue to work. Cheryl loved travelling with her husband Larry on their Harley. Her hobby was to produce stain glass products. She and her husband made their home in Southampton for 35 years. She was a member of the former Notre Dame Church in Easthampton, attended College Church in Northampton, also Assembly of God in Huntington.



She is survived by her mother Beatrice Frennier of Easthampton, her husband Larry Houle of Southampton, a son John ( Jon) Levin and his children Tanner and Jonathon, three step children Joe, Jason and Kelly and their children Jonathan, Brandan, Kirstren and Dana. She was predeceased by one son Michael Frennier and her brother James Frennier.



Visiting hours will be Sunday May 12th from 5 to 7pm in the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. Graveside service will be Monday May 13th at 11 am in Brookside Cemetery. www.mitchellcofuneral

