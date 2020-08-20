1/1
Cheryl Lee Gates
1956 - 2020
Cheryl Lee (Pierce) Gates, 63 Passed away on Thursday, August 13th surrounded by her family at home, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born on August 19, 1956 to Charles and Carol (Aldrich) Pierce. She lived in Belchertown most of her life. Cheryl leaves behind her husband of 35 years, David E Gates, their daughters, Tamra (Tammy) Gates, her partner Ken Brawn of Palmer and Cynthia (Cindy) Gates of Belchertown. Four grandchildren, Ava, Kathaleen, Loki and Odin Brawn all of Palmer. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Charlene Pierce-Eaton.

Cheryl was passionate about her family and friends. She loved the ocean, traveling and her grandchildren. Cheryl went to college for preschool teaching and over the years cared for many children, engaging them in crafts and schoolwork, leaving detailed notes for their parents so they felt like they were part of their children's days.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children, Springfield MA, Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 or Overlook Visiting Nurse Assoc., Attn: Fund Development, 88 Masonic Home Rd, Charlton, MA 01507

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 25th from 3 to 7pm with a prayer service at 4pm at Tammy's house, 117 Breckenridge St., Palmer. Williamsburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with her cremation. www.HampshireCremation.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
Tammy's house
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Tammy's house,
Funeral services provided by
Williamsburg Funeral Home
3 South Main Street
Williamsburg, MA 01039
(413) 268-3400
