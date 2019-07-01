Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Lee Pratt. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Lee (McEwan) Pratt, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 26th with her family at her side. She was born in Northampton on June 12, 1944, to the late David A. and Ruth (Congram) McEwan. She graduated from Williamsburg High School then went on to work in the mental health field for many years caring for clients at Belchertown State School, then eventually; privately being a housemother to 6 elderly women. She was an EMT for years with the Brimfield Fire Department, where she also resided for many years before moving to Holyoke.



Cheryl was a creative woman in so many ways. Her hands created masterpieces from her wedding cakes, to food preserves, knitting, crocheting and sewing. Everything she made was exceptional to all who she shared with.



Her happiest and most peaceful times were with her dogs and being in her garden of flowers.



She leaves her children Rose Marie Sears (Ted Csissie) of Calais, ME, Rebecca Dechesneau (Donald Eastman) of St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Roger Pratt and his wife Marion of Cheshire, CT, and Robert Pratt and his wife Lynn of Monson, MA, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



She was pre-deceased by her parents; David McEwan of Worthington, Ruth McEwan of Williamsburg, her sister and brother-in-law; Sandra R. and Jerry C. Magdalenski of Williamsburg, and her brother; Clark Bernier of Pawhaten, VA.



A Memorial Service will be held at the family's convenience. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with Cheryl's services.



Memorial contributions in Cheryl's name may be made to: Thomas J. O'Connell Animal control and Adoption center, 627 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104.



The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the staff at Day Brook Village Nursing Center in Holyoke, as well as the Hospice of Franklin County staff for keeping her comfortable in her last days.

