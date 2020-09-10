Cheryl Lynne (Parker) Pease, 51, of Warren MA, (formerly of Hadley) passed away unexpectedly on Saturday September 5, 2020 at The Baystate Mary Lane Hospital in Ware MA. Cheryl was born on September 24, 1968 in Lakewood, Ohio. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Judith Parker and sister of Christopher Parker. She was raised in Hadley and graduated in 1986 from Hopkins Academy. In 1990, she received her Bachelors degree in Business and Fashion Merchandising from the University of Massachusetts. While at UMass she was a proud member of the front line "power and class" of the Marching band.
Cheryl was employed as an Operations Specialist for 26 years with the TJX Companies in Framingham Massachusetts. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Hadley. She volunteered countless hours to the following: 4-H; Big Brothers Big Sisters; ACS Relay For Life
, Warren Mass Girl Scout Troop 11149 (leader). She was very active in the performing arts department and as the costume director for the Quaboag Regional Middle High School musical productions. Cheryl enjoyed singing with Share the Joy, the Quineboag Valley Singers and the New Valley Singers. She was a strong supporter of the Performing Arts and enjoyed Broadway musicals.
Her greatest joy was her family and she cherished every moment with them. She is survived by her husband Timothy P. Pease of Warren MA, daughter Emily L. Pease son, Dennis P. Pease, parents Kenneth and Judith Parker of Hadley MA, brother Christopher Parker (wife Kimberlee) of Dalton MA, mother-in-law Teddi Pease of Hinsdale NH and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Services will be planned for a later date. Cheryl's great love was working with the students at the Quaboag Regional Middle High School on their many musical productions. For that reason, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cheryl Lynne Pease Memorial Fund for the Performing Arts. This fund will be used to support the performing arts programs within the Quaboag Regional School District. Checks can be made payable to the Cheryl Pease Memorial Fund, C/O Country Bank, 75 Main St, Ware MA 01082.