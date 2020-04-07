Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester "Chet" Bara. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Chester J. Bara 88, of Easthampton passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Chester was born in Holyoke MA. He attended Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke. Then graduated from Smith School with Mechanical Engineer. Chester was drafted into the Korean War and come home as a Military Police Officer. He then went to work at the highway department for the town of Easthampton for many years. Chester also did a numerous job in his life. Driving school bus in Easthampton, delivering meals on wheels, driving a 10-wheeler on construction, delivering oil. He also had a love for cars, motorcycles and trucks.



Chester was survived by his daughters Debra (Bara) Moulton of Huntington, Cheryl (Bara) Demers of Easthampton and Chester J. Bara Jr. of Huntington. Also, his grandchildren, Ron Charette, Nate Charette, Donnie Moulton, Wayne Demers, Jeremy Demers and Chris Demers. Ashley Bara. Eight great grandchildren. He preceded his mother Jean Wonderlich Bara Peloquin and Chester J. Bara.



I would like to thank the Fisher House and the Soldier's Home.



At the present time with the coronavirus, funeral is private. A memorial service will be July 25. hopefully. A notice will be place at that time in the Gazette



Donations may be made to the Veterans Association in Chester's memory or the Fisher House in Amherst. The Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements





