Chester John Borys, 96, of Chicopee, MA passed away peacefully at the Holyoke Soldier's Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by his cherished family. He was born and raised in Chicopee, MA. He was the son of the late John and Victoria Borys. Chester served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was awarded the Purple Heart while serving in Okinawa. Chester was awarded an Honorable Discharge. He worked at the Springfield Armory and Westover A.F.B. He is survived by his loving wife, Millie, his cherished daughter, Suzanne O'Neil (Kevin) of Holyoke, his adored grandchildren, Patrick O'Neil of Cambridge, MA and Kristina O'Neil of Brighton, MA. and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Frederick, Max, Stephen and Francis.
The funeral will be held from the Czelusniak Funeral Home, 173 North Street in Northampton on Thursday, April 4th at 10:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at the Most Holy Redeemer Church, 120 Russell Street, Hadley, and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:00 - 10:30 AM.
