Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester John Borys. View Sign

Chester John Borys, 96, of Chicopee, MA passed away peacefully at the Holyoke Soldier's Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by his cherished family. He was born and raised in Chicopee, MA. He was the son of the late John and Victoria Borys. Chester served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was awarded the Purple Heart while serving in Okinawa. Chester was awarded an Honorable Discharge. He worked at the Springfield Armory and Westover A.F.B. He is survived by his loving wife, Millie, his cherished daughter, Suzanne O'Neil (Kevin) of Holyoke, his adored grandchildren, Patrick O'Neil of Cambridge, MA and Kristina O'Neil of Brighton, MA. and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Frederick, Max, Stephen and Francis.



The funeral will be held from the Czelusniak Funeral Home, 173 North Street in Northampton on Thursday, April 4th at 10:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at the Most Holy Redeemer Church, 120 Russell Street, Hadley, and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:00 - 10:30 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .





Chester John Borys, 96, of Chicopee, MA passed away peacefully at the Holyoke Soldier's Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by his cherished family. He was born and raised in Chicopee, MA. He was the son of the late John and Victoria Borys. Chester served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was awarded the Purple Heart while serving in Okinawa. Chester was awarded an Honorable Discharge. He worked at the Springfield Armory and Westover A.F.B. He is survived by his loving wife, Millie, his cherished daughter, Suzanne O'Neil (Kevin) of Holyoke, his adored grandchildren, Patrick O'Neil of Cambridge, MA and Kristina O'Neil of Brighton, MA. and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Frederick, Max, Stephen and Francis.The funeral will be held from the Czelusniak Funeral Home, 173 North Street in Northampton on Thursday, April 4th at 10:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at the Most Holy Redeemer Church, 120 Russell Street, Hadley, and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:00 - 10:30 AM.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Funeral Home Czelusniak Funeral Home

173 North Street

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 584-3585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Purple Heart Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations