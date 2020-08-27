Christa Glatter of South Hadley, MA, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 86. She died quietly at The Arbors at Amherst assisted-living facility.
She is survived by her sister Elke Scheuermann, son, Daniel, daughter-in-law, Cynthia Zaitz, son-in-law, Paul Ita, granddaughters, Violet Elsa Ita and Annie Rose Ita, as well as nieces Dagmar Osmialowski and Iris Spiralski. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew N. Glatter in 1985 and her daughter, Katherine E Glatter in 2018.
Christa was born in Gardelegen, Germany on December 17, 1933. She trained and worked as a children's nurse and as an au pair in Hamburg, Germany before immigrating to the United States in 1958. She worked for a year as an au pair in Chicago.
Christa married Andrew, an immigrant from Hungary, on May 20, 1959. Christa, Andrew and their two children Daniel and Katherine lived in the Detroit, Michigan metropolitan area for 13 years. Christa trained and worked as a licensed practical nurse while making a home and assisting Andrew with his work. Christa and her family moved to Toledo, Ohio in 1973. Christa moved back to the Detroit area in 1987 after Andrew died. She worked as a pharmacy technician for seven years before moving to Stow, Ohio in 1994. She moved to South Hadley, Massachusetts in 2005 to be close to her daughter, son-in- law, and granddaughters.
Christa loved working with and caring for children, helping others, cooking, music, bird watching, swimming and watching baseball games. She was a life-long learner who loved reading. She enjoyed conversations with friends and acquaintances alike. Christa loved traveling. She frequently traveled to Ontario, Canada to spend time with friends whom she'd known since the early 1970s. She often traveled to Leichlingen, Germany to visit her sister and nieces. She visited Australia twice with her Canadian friends. Badlands National Park in South Dakota was her favorite American National Park.
Even in death, Christa wanted to be helpful. She donated her remains to the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, MA.
Christa's family greatly appreciates all of the care-givers who assisted Christa in the last years of her life. In particular, the family is grateful to Katarina Noyes, the staff at the Center for Extended Care at Amherst, the certified nursing assistants and staff of The Arbors at Amherst, aides from Mag Home Care, and the staff of Hospice of the Fisher Home. Memorial donations in her name can be made to:
Hospice of the Fisher Home * 1165 North Pleasant Street * Amherst, MA 01002 * https://www.fisherhome.org
or
The Massachusetts Audubon Society * 208 South Great Road * Lincoln, MA 01773 * https://www.massaudubon.org