Christine L. (Walker) Wiley, 90, of North Amherst, Massachusetts, born October 9th 1929, passed away peacefully at Cooley Dickinson Hospital on November 22nd. Chris was predeceased by her husband Robert Wiley, son Lenerd Wiley, parents Newell and Hazel Walker, sister Marcia and her husband James Block, and sister-in-law Clara and her husband Gordon Chamberlin. Chris leaves her sons William Wiley, James Wiley and his wife Lisa and daughter-in-law Debbie. She also leaves her siblings and their spouses; Ruth and Leonard Lamoureux, Joyce and Roland Parent, and Lemuel and Louise Walker. She will be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well.



Chris was born in Southbridge, Massachusetts and began studies in nursing until her marriage to Robert Wiley of North Amherst. She worked at University Health Services at UMASS until her retirement. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Sunderland and enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, going to parades, spending time with her family, and visiting with her friends. Her family, by whom she was fiercely loved, wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of the Critical Care Unit at Cooley Dickinson Hospital for the care and dignity they showed Chris and her sons in the last days of her life.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 am at the N. Amherst Cemetery. A reception will follow at the First Congregational Church of Sunderland.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Cooley Dickinson Hospital, c/o CCU Unit P.O. Box 329 Northampton, MA 01060 Memorial register at

