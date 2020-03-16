Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine M. Bashista. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Merilyn (Hahn) Bashista, 76, of Southampton, MA passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Holyoke, MA on May 10, 1943 the daughter of Frank and Phyllis ( Smith ) Hahn. She was raised in Holyoke and Westfield and was a graduate of Westfield High School. In 1964, Christine married Stephen Bashista and they made their lifelong home on a farm in Southampton. She took great pride in her part of the successful operation of Rolling Acres Dairy Farm.Christine is survived by her Husband Stephen two sons, Micheal Bashista, Ron Bashista and his wife Doreen of Southampton, her daughter Marianne Bashista and her wife Shari of Amherst, NH, as well as two grandchildren, Karleena and Tor Bashista. She is also survived by her brother Philip Hahn of Indiana and was Predeceased by her brother, William Hahn. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.Above all, Christine's family was her greatest joy. At an early age, she learned to garden and can food for winter storage. From there, a love of painting all things organic was born. She loved to teach and take classes in painting. Early on She managed The Daring Designers 4-H Painters club and was involved with the Pioneer Valley Decorative Painters for many years. She also taught private painting lessons. Chris had a great interest in her ancestry and spent many years researching her past and the lives of those around her. She also enjoyed keeping in touch with her high school classmates.Because of current public health concerns, the funeral services will be private and there will be no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Foundation or the Asthma Foundation. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020

