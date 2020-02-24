Christine P. (Rudzinski) Demski, age 70, of Newburyport, died February 15, 2020, at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, June 5, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Harriet (Jancewicz) Rudzinski and was a graduate of Holy Family Academy and New Jersey City University. Chris went on to receive a Master of Library and Information Studies degree from the University of Rhode Island and enjoyed her career as a Librarian, for more than 30 years, in the Springfield (MA) Public Library system, the Northampton (MA) Public School system and the Springfield Public School system.



Christine had a wonderful, dry sense of humor and a gift for making people laugh. She was an avid reader who loved to travel and enjoyed playing a variety of word games. She had a keen eye for decorating and loved doing arts and crafts projects. She loved the cold weather and the peacefulness and beauty of a new snowfall.



She leaves behind, and will be dearly missed by, her daughter, Lauren Demski and partner Preston Carey of Newburyport; her grandchildren, Ciara Geraghty, Luke Carey and Haley Carey; a nephew, Brian Rudzinski and wife Christina, a nephew, Andrew Gleason, and a niece, Caitlin Gleason; her sister-in-law, Bridget Gleason and her husband, James, along with her extended family and dear friends, including her best friend, Elizabeth Breton and her husband, Peter.



A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 42 Green Street, Newburyport. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private but a



Celebration of Life for Chris is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in honor of Christine to Smile Train or Our Neighbors' Table. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport.

