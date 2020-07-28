Christine "Chris" (Fondakowski) Sanborn, 76, of Florence, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1944, to the late Alfred and Grace (Cummings) Fondakowski of Southampton.



Chris was a Certified Nursing Assistant at the former Northampton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center prior to retirement.



Chris was an active member of the St. Philips Episcopal Church in Easthampton. Sundays were her favorite day-as the "Rose Lady," Chris was in charge of providing floral arrangements for the altar. She enjoyed spending time with and cherished the members of the St. Philips community. She volunteered with the Church as often as she could and was a member of the Vestry for many years. As of late, her favorite saying on Sunday was "don't call me between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.," as to not interrupt her during Church on Zoom.



At home, Chris was an avid gardener, sharing her special love for lilies with all of her family and friends. She spent countless hours caring for community cats with the help of the staff of Florence Animal Clinic and feeding and watching the many birds that called her yard and trees their home. There is no animal that she loved more, however, than her dear dog, Manny. She enjoyed vacationing in York, Maine, which held a special place in her heart.



Chris is survived by her granddaughter, Sarah Driscoll and Cody, of Florence; her grandson, Sam Driscoll, of Florence; her granddaughter, Kiya Gochenauer and Brett, of Sterling, Alaska; her grandson, Doug Enko and Erica, of Springfield; her sister, Patricia Hathaway and Richard ("Bub"), of Huntington; her son-in-law, Brian Driscoll and Tina, of Florence; her step-children, Sherry Sanborn and Mary, of Haydenville; Wayne Sanborn and Jean, of Westminster, CT; Kyle Sanborn and Judy, of Brookfield, CT; Debra Hanff, of East Quogue, L.I., N.Y.; and Leanne Royal and David of Orange; as well as her best friend, Sally Rule and Ronnie, of Florence, and several dear nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.



Chris was predeceased by her beloved husband, Farell "Rick" Sanborn, and children, Sandy Driscoll, of Florence, and Robert "Bobby" LaRose Jr., of Sterling, Alaska.



Services will be held at Brookfield Cemetery in Easthampton on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris' memory to the St. Philips Episcopal Church, 128 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027. www,mitchellcofuneralhome.com



