Christopher Julian was born in London, England on September 28, 1964. He grew up in Winchester, Massachusetts, where he excelled at sports, especially tennis and baseball, and graduated from Winchester High School in 1982. Chris studied English and Psychology at UMass Amherst, receiving a Bachelor of Arts. Chris is predeceased by his father, Frederick Julian, and his mother, Brigitte Julian. Chris leaves his brothers, Marcus Julian and Nicholas Julian, as well as his niece, Alana Julian. Most of his life Chris lived in the Pioneer Valley, often surrounded by circles of support and dear friends. These friends included Ken, Thu, Ava, Chase, Roget, Adam, Sasha, Robert and Annie as well as friends from the recovery communities and AutoZone, where he had worked for many years. When he could, Chris enjoyed golf, cards, bowling, sports cars, volunteering and modern philosophers. He was known for his great care and compassion, for his wit and brilliance, and for persevering incredible hardship. His presence is greatly missed on earth; May he rest in peace.



A Remembrance of Chris's life will be held at Mary Lyon Church, 17 Upper Street, Buckland, MA on Saturday, April 27th at 1pm. All are welcome.



Contributions can be made in Chris's name to support "Trauma Informed Care in Education" through the College of Education, UMass Amherst. Please go to

https://www.umass.edu/education/giving , select the College of Education Priorities Fund, and in the Special Instructions please note: "In Memory of Chris Julian".

