Christopher J. Lyons, 52, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Easthampton, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019. He was born in Northampton to John Lyons and the late Priscilla (Charman) Lyons on March 16, 1967. He attended Northampton schools and was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School. Chris was an honorably discharged Veteran of the United Stated Army serving from 1986 - 1988. He had worked for several years as a Diesel Mechanic for Mitchell & Stark Construction Company. Chris also enjoyed playing golf with his friends and going fishing to try to catch the "Big One".
Chris will always be remembered for his willingness to help anyone that needed it and for his courage during difficult times. Even though he took his life we now know he is at peace, without pain . He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife; Gloria (Osolin) Lyons, his father; John Lyons of Northampton, a step-son; Jonathan of Portsmouth, NH, step-daughter; Jennifer and her husband Dan of Granby, his sister; Kelly Grygorcewicz of Easthampton, Nieces; Megan, Christin, and Erica and her wife Jocelyn, and great nephews; Kaden and Harlow.
Chris was predeceased by his mother Priscilla Lyons.
There will be a calling hour on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:30 AM - 12:30PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Rd., Northampton. A Memorial Service will begin promptly at 12:30PM, followed by Military Honors. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be a gathering following the service at the Hadley Farms Meeting House, 41 Russell St., Hadley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mathew J. Vieu Memorial Fund, Inc. PO Box 262, Granby, MA 01033, www.mjvm.org. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020