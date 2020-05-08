Christopher Leonard Frank Woodcock, 77, of Belchertown, MA, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease on May 2, 2020 at The Center for Extended Care in Amherst, MA. Son of the late Leonard and Betty (South) Woodcock, he was born on July 9, 1942 in Romford, Essex, UK. Chris graduated from the Botany Department, University College London, UK with a BS in 1963 and a PhD in 1966. As a graduate student, he used the then novel electron microscope to visualize and describe nucleic acid distribution and ultrastructure in the cell nucleus. This combination of a fascination with how DNA is organized in the cell coupled with the rapidly-expanding possibilities of electron microscopy was the foundation for his future career. From University College he moved on to a postdoctorate in the University of Chicago Biophysics Department followed by a position at Harvard University. In 1972 he joined the Zoology Department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Later, the Zoology and Botany Departments merged into a Biology Department which Chris chaired for 10 years. Chris was one of those fortunate people whose passion was his profession. But he also enjoyed time with family, as well as opera, photography, gardening and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed his flock of chickens and in 2004 he and Hilary bought a farm to raise fiber animals. Chris spent his last years at the Center for Extended Care at Amherst where he found the care he needed in a kind and supportive environment. Chris will be missed by all who knew him, including his loving wife of 55 years, Hilary (Johnson) Woodcock; his two daughters Ruth Richard and husband Andrew of Grand Haven, MI, and Madeleine Noland and husband William of Quincy, MA, and his son Thomas and wife Shoshana (Sturtz) of Austin, TX; his three grandchildren, Alice, Christopher, and Annette; his sister Gillian Green of St. Albans, UK; as well as many extended family members and friends. The family will celebrate Chris' life privately. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made to the Kestrel Land Trust, PO Box 1016, Amherst MA 01004 , UMass Biology Department, Development Office, UMass Amherst, Memorial Hall 134 Hicks Way, Amherst MA 01003-9270, or Amherst Survival Center, P.O. Box 9629, 138 Sunderland Rd. North Amherst, MA 01059.



Beers & Story Funeral Home was entrusted with Christopher's arrangements.



