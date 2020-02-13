Christopher Robert Keys, of Hanover and Hadley, Massachusetts, passed away at the age of 62 on Friday, January 24th. He was born on March 21st, 1957 and is survived and deeply missed by his daughter Hana Keys, of Kealakekua, Hawaii, two sisters, Katherine Keys of Shaftsbury, Vermont and Carolyn Edwards of Townsend, Massachusetts, and one brother, Robert Keys of Berwick, Maine.
Chris was an adventurer, athlete, photographer, musician, and gifted woodworker. In his 20s, he completed an epic cross-country bike trip that culminated in a trip to Japan, where he taught English as a second language. Later, he took up road-racing, and was an avid 5 and 10K runner. Chris was a talented guitarist and some of the family's favorite memories surround images of music and food and laughter. He was always the one who could make us laugh the hardest. Undoubtedly Chris' greatest skill however, became his vocation; for both cabinetry and passive solar design. Whether it was detailing delicate scrollwork on a custom bookshelf or placing a ridge beam for a new addition, his eye for detail, feel for wood, and uncompromising attention to getting things perfect, was its own reward.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 28th at 2pm at The Hartsbrook
School.
Published in Amherst Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2020