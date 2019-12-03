Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOPHER T. THORNLEY. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher T. Thornley 72, passed away peacefully at Day Brook Village Nursing Center, Holyoke, MA. on November 14, 2019. Born In Bristol Pennsylvania March 9, 1947 and was the son of Joyce Pope Thornley and Anthony K. Thornley Jr.



A life filled with music, he recently served 28 years as Organist and Choirmaster at St. John's Episcopal Church in Northampton, and was heavily involved with overseeing the installation of the new pipe organ there.



Christopher was also a trusted member of the staff at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, over 15 years with Admissions and Scholarships in the Department of Music and Dance. He also served as departmental liaison for the renovation of Bezanson Recital Hall there.



He is survived by his life partner Gary Smith of Holyoke, his brother Dr. and Mrs. Glenn Thornley, nephews Kyle, Todd and Blake Thornley, Ontario Canada. His aunt June Thornley McShane and cousins Linda, Paul and Jeff McShane of Bucks County PA., and Marsha Henegar of Carrellton, VA.



A memorial service for Christopher will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church, Northampton, MA. in the spring of 2020. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON is handling arrangements.

