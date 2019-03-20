Christopher William James Murray born 10/14/1992 gained his wings 03/13/2019. He is proceeded in death by his grandmother Sally Aldrich. He leaves behind two sisters, younger sister Victoria Beaver and her husband Timothy, his older sister Gerri Bennett and her Husband Jeffrey. Two nephews Jonathan and Bryson Bennett. Aunt Jacqueline Boyden and her husband Warren. Mentor and father figure Robert Burke and his wife and his daughters Jessica and Lauren, great aunt Claire Yezierski and many aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends. No funeral service are schedualled at this time.
In leu of flowers please donate to CHD's The Big Brothers Big Sisters program of Hampshire County in Christopher's name.
