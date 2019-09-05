Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Culver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A great friend, mom, wife, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Born in 1925 in Holyoke, Claire grew up in a large family. Like many, her life was shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.Claire lived most of her 93 years in Easthampton.She was married to Homer (Red) Culver, who died in 2005, for almost 60 years. She is survived by sisters, Barbara Benoit and Betty Pomeroy, daughters Laurie Breitner and Melanie Gallagher and son Madison Culver, as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



During the war, Claire worked at a factory that made mysterious large vacuum tubes and taxied training aircraft at the Westfield Aviation Field.In 1945, she married, began college and started a family. When her youngest was in school, she resumed college at UMASS Amherst earning a BA with high honors in history. She taught in the Easthampton public school system for a decade.



Claire and Homer retired and moved to the Lathrop Community in Easthampton where she was active on numerous committees and boards well into her 80s.She loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.

