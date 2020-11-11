Claire L. Bateman passed away October 30 at her home in Williamsburg, surrounded by her children. She was born at home in 1934 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Glen Latrobe Bateman and Coors Munroe Bateman. Claire attended boarding school at age 8, and in 1952 was sent to the United States for finishing school and to meet her American relatives. Claire credits her aunt Marian, one of a very long list of strong, independent women in her genealogy, with insisting she apply to Wellesley College instead of returning to South Africa. Claire graduated Wellesley in 1956 with a BA in Geography. In 1979 she attended Antioch College in Keene, NH and graduated in 1990 at age 56 with a MA in Psychology.



In 1957 Claire moved to California and married Chris Van Peski, a graduate of MIT. They had three children, Glen, Kathrin and Jeffrey. In 1968 they divorced and Claire moved back to New England where she had always felt most at home. Claire's early interest in organic whole food and gardening continued throughout her life. Her various careers included etched glass artist, management consultant to not-for-profit organizations and real estate developer. She was a lifelong patron of the arts, enjoying and supporting dance, theater, jazz, and craft artisans, and also enjoyed travel, contra dancing, canoeing, and cycling.



Her oft-stated goal was to build community wherever she found herself, and to leave every place she lived a little better for her having been there. In her 86 years, Claire touched many people in profound ways that left their lives permanently changed for having met her.



Claire leaves a sister, Janie Wilson, in South Africa, a cousin, Jackie Munroe, 3 children and 6 grandchildren.



Due to the pandemic, there is no celebration of life planned at this time. When public gatherings are allowed, an event will be scheduled at the Northampton Friends Meeting.



Gifts in Claire's memory can be made to Northampton Survival Center, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, or the CISA (Community Involved in Sustainable Agriculture) Emergency Fund.



