1/1
Claire L. Bateman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire L. Bateman passed away October 30 at her home in Williamsburg, surrounded by her children. She was born at home in 1934 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Glen Latrobe Bateman and Coors Munroe Bateman. Claire attended boarding school at age 8, and in 1952 was sent to the United States for finishing school and to meet her American relatives. Claire credits her aunt Marian, one of a very long list of strong, independent women in her genealogy, with insisting she apply to Wellesley College instead of returning to South Africa. Claire graduated Wellesley in 1956 with a BA in Geography. In 1979 she attended Antioch College in Keene, NH and graduated in 1990 at age 56 with a MA in Psychology.

In 1957 Claire moved to California and married Chris Van Peski, a graduate of MIT. They had three children, Glen, Kathrin and Jeffrey. In 1968 they divorced and Claire moved back to New England where she had always felt most at home. Claire's early interest in organic whole food and gardening continued throughout her life. Her various careers included etched glass artist, management consultant to not-for-profit organizations and real estate developer. She was a lifelong patron of the arts, enjoying and supporting dance, theater, jazz, and craft artisans, and also enjoyed travel, contra dancing, canoeing, and cycling.

Her oft-stated goal was to build community wherever she found herself, and to leave every place she lived a little better for her having been there. In her 86 years, Claire touched many people in profound ways that left their lives permanently changed for having met her.

Claire leaves a sister, Janie Wilson, in South Africa, a cousin, Jackie Munroe, 3 children and 6 grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, there is no celebration of life planned at this time. When public gatherings are allowed, an event will be scheduled at the Northampton Friends Meeting.

Gifts in Claire's memory can be made to Northampton Survival Center, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, or the CISA (Community Involved in Sustainable Agriculture) Emergency Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved