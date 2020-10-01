Claire Ludlow passed away quietly on September 28, 2020 at her residence in Pennswood Village, Newtown PA, with her family at her side. She left with the same grace and determination that defined her life.



Born in Morristown, NJ on June 2, 1930 to Rose Louise (Beggi) Baird and Ralph C. Baird, Claire attended Drew University in Morristown, and subsequently earned a Masters Degree in Childhood Education from Boston University. She and her first husband Thomas traveled extensively while raising three children, living in locations ranging from West Virginia to the West coast of Scotland, eventually settling in Sudbury, MA, where they remained until the late 1970s.



In 1977, after an amicable divorce from her first husband, Claire traveled solo around the world, a profound "Fool's Journey" as she called it, that she drew upon for inspiration for the rest of her life. One of her stops on that journey was a stay at the Findhorn Foundation, in northern Scotland, where she met Benjamin Ludlow, who would become her second husband. Ultimately Claire and Ben relocated to Pelham, MA, where they enjoyed a wide range of friendships and activities. In partnership with dear friends, they formed Harmonie Institute, dedicated to the study of A Course In Miracles (ACIM). Claire and Ben traveled often, loving music and art, as well as experiencing sacred spaces throughout the US, Britain, Europe and Asia.



Soon after Ben's passing in 1999, Claire moved to Newtown Pennsylvania, to join her sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Bob Smith at Pennswood Village. She enjoyed return visits to New England, and continued her studies of ACIM and spirituality throughout the rest of her life.



Claire is survived by her beloved children, son Peter and his wife Paula, son Benjamin, and daughter Katharine and her husband Glenn; her niece Robin Smith Davis and husband Bill; and her nephew David Fisher and wife Sandy and their family. She is pre-deceased by her sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Bob Smith, as well as her nephew Ralph Smith.



The family are so grateful to Pennswood Village for all of their love and support for Claire and for us. A thanksgiving and celebration of Claire's life will be held at a date to be determined.



Donations in Claire's memory may be made the the New England Peace Pagoda, 100 Cave Hill Road, Leverett, MA 01054.



