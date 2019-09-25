Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Ann Mattoon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATTOON, Clara Ann (Freeberg) Of Sun City West, AZ, passed away peacefully earlier this year at the age of 94. The daughter of the late John Albin Freeberg and Nan I. Freeberg, Clara was born in Los Angeles, CA and spent time in Redlands, CA, as well as in Sun City West, AZ, Northampton, MA, and Bedford, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond James Mattoon II, mother of Leslie Ann Sheret and Christopher Jon Mattoon, and stepmother to the late Sharon DeFelice and Steven Mattoon. She leaves two granddaughters, Lisa Rossignol and Heather Fay, two grandsons, Billy DeFelice and William Mattoon, and two great-granddaughters, Karly Rossignol and Dani Rossignol. Clara was an ardent quilter all her life and a devoted member of the Methodist church in the communities where she lived. She had several cats all named Lance and was an animal lover. Donations in her name may be made to Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue, PO Box 426, Youngtown, AZ 85363. The family is hosting a private service this month at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA, where Clara will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

