Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015

Clara E. (Bacon) Robare, 92 of Lyman Avenue passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2019 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



She was born in Alva, Florida and was the daughter of the late Alden E. and Jennie E. (Rickey) Bacon.



Clara was a retired hairdresser from the former Gino's Beauty Salon.



She was was married to the late Wilfed J. Robare who passed away in 1961. She leaves her son David Boyer of Chesterfield, her daughters Judith Graves of Easthampton, Patty Sharkey of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Karen Siwicki of Turners Falls, many grand and great grand children.



Besides her parents and husband she is predeceased by her daughters Constance Boyer and Elaine Bradley.



Clara's funeral will be Monday, at 11:00 AM at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton followed with burial in St. Brigids Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday morning from 10:00 until the time of the service.



Donations may be made in her memory to the Helping Hand Society of Easthampton.

