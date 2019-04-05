Clara (Michalski) Sliz 97, of Easthampton passed away Friday April 5, 2019 at Linda Manor Assisted Living Facility. She was born in Easthampton November 10, 1921 the daughter of Stanley and Tekla Swider Michalski. Clara was a life long resident of Easthampton and attended local schools. She retired in 1983 from the former Lesnow Manufacturing of Easthampton.She was a member of Holy Rosary Sodality and a member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish of Easthampton. Clara was the widow of Walter J. Sliz who died on November 26, 2014.
Clara is survived by one son Raymond Sliz of Easthampton and several cousins, and predeceased by two sisters Jennie Leech and Angela Kulacz.
Private services will be held in Mitchell Funeral Home and followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery both of Easthampton. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019