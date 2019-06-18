Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette Licata. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Claudette "Kitty" Licata, 83, died on June 16, 2019 at her home in Florence surrounded by family.



Kitty was born on December 1, 1935 in Babylon, New York to Martin and Marian Thompson.



She graduated from Sarah J. Hale High School in Brooklyn, NY in 1953. She was a seamstress and a housekeeper until she retired in early 1990's.



Kitty enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and crocheting and going for her daily walks through the town of Florence. She was skilled in using her Singer sewing machine and loved making clothes, curtains and knitting blankets. When sitting on her porch she was often surrounded by wildlife waiting to be fed. She loved to feed the squirrels, bunnies and the birds. When bears would stroll through the yard she would curiously follow them unphased by the possible danger. In our amazement, we would call her "a little crazy lady" and could not relate to her fearlessness.



She grew up in Bay Ridge Brooklyn living on the same block and going to the same school as her husband Bill. They were married on August 7, 1970 and would have had their 49th wedding anniversary this summer.



Kitty is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Licata of Florence. Her children, Michael Vargas and his wife Sandra of Stamford, CT; Lucille (Vargas) Assevero of Brooklyn, NY; Susan Vargas of Longwood, FL; Robert Licata of Florence and Melody (Licata) Clark and her husband Jason of South Deerfield.



She is survived by her six grandchildren. Shaun Lorenzano and his wife Anna of Longwood, FL; Marshall Lorenzano and Beth of Casselberry, FL; Derek Vargas of Camillus, NY; Michael Vargas of Denver, CO; Ginese Vargas of Bayonne, NJ and Emma Clark of South Deerfield.



Her eight great grandchildren, Nadia Lorenzano, Mila Lorenzano, Shaun Lorenzano, Sophia Lorenzano, Vincent Lorenzano; Kyra Vargas, Kaelyn Vargas and Olivia Sanchez.



Her neices and nephew, Nancy Rubino, Alice Wrobel and Eddie Babajko; and Donna Delaney, Tammy Fecci and Kathy Zinnanti.



Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Marion Thompson, her brother Martin Thompson in 1991, her son Richard Vargas in July 2005 and her sister Mildred (Thompson) Babajko in May 2019.



Calling hours will be held for Kitty at Czelusniak Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kitty's name to the VNA Hospice at 168 Industrial Drive E#1, Northampton. The family warmly thanks you for your care, thoughts and prayers during this time of our loss.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close