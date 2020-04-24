Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Joseph Benoit. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Clifford "Cliff" Joseph Benoit, age 64, on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds.



Cliff was born on May 28, 1955 in Northampton the son of Frederick J. Benoit and the late Jessie G. (Matweski) Benoit. He was raised in Hatfield and was educated there and he graduated from Smith Academy with the class of 1974.



He worked for many years for his family business at 55 Taxi and also as a driving instructor for Benoit's Driving School. He also worked for many years at the former Northampton State Hospital as a nursing assistant as well as the President of the of the Local Union for the State Hospital Employee's for several years. Upon his retirement from the hospital, Cliff returned to school to achieve his degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for many area nursing facilities.



Cliff was also a member of the American Red Cross, Westfield Chapter and a volunteer for the Hurricane Wilma Outreach Program. He was also an avid and competitive softball player, playing for many teams in the local area, as well as being a dedicated body builder.



Cliff is survived by his son, Clifford J. Benoit and his wife Jennifer Pula Benoit, and his daughter, Jennifer (Benoit) Mott and her husband Christopher Mott. His four cherished grandchildren; Danielle Benoit, Gabby Benoit, Connor Mott and Reagan Mott, his father ; Frederick J. Benoit Sr, of the Holyoke Soldiers Home, his brothers; Douglas Vishaway of Florence, Frederick J. Benoit Jr, of Florence, John Benoit and his wife Sandra Benoit of Easthampton, sisters; Kathleen Tefft of Hatfield, Janet Zehelski and husband James Zehelski of Hatfield, Peggy Benoit of Vermont. He also leaves his former wife and mother of his children; Patty (Barlow) Herzog and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cliff was predeceased by his loving mother ; Jessie G. Benoit and brother ; Joseph Vishaway.



. In lieu of flowers his family like donations made to the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, C/O Patients Activity Fund, 349 Haydenville Road, Leeds, MA. 01053

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020

