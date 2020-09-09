On August 16, 2020 the world lost Colin Groundwater. He was found in his home on Bridge road after he suffered injuries related to tree work.



Colin was a man of God who respected the ancient ways, martial arts, and macrobiotic living. He was a man of great discipline with a passion for learning, preparing food, building, and technology.



He leaves behind a daughter, Aurora Flynn; his two sons, Walden Groundwater and Jad Groundwater; his mother Kathy Larsen; and many who loved him dearly.



A service will be held via Zoom at 7:00 PM on Saturday September 26.



Contact Kathy Larsen at Kathie.Larsen@gmail.com



