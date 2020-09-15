Colleen (Murphy) Buehrle of Easthampton passed away on September 7, 2020 at home. Colleen was born February 26, 1942 in Hamilton, NY the daughter of James and Susan (Gill) Murphy. She attended local schools and graduated from Hamilton High School Class of 1960. Colleen married Michael W. Buehrle, Sr. in 1963. Colleen and Michael moved to the Easthampton area in summer of 1979.
Colleen loved the holidays, extensively decorating her home for each one. The process for Christmas took a week with seven unique trees throughout the home. She was crafty, she made quilts for all new babies born to the extended family and original place cards for each family member at every gathering. She took great pleasure working side by side with her husband on Do-It-Yourself and wooden craft projects. Her six grandchildren were her greatest joy and she was often seen on the sidelines or in the audience of their activities. She was "on call" to babysit or lend an ear...always happy to help out when she was needed. Her wise and loving words are already missed by her family.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 57 years Michael, her children Patricia (Kevin) Slate, Michael Buehrle Jr., Christina (Alan) Elman, 6 grandchildren and her sisters Terry Rapp and Dorry Lynch of Rochester, NY.
A private funeral service will be held at Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Colleen's memory may be made to the Holyoke Soldiers Home and /or to the Easthampton Community Center Food Pantry on Clark Street. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com