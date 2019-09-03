She passed away at 4:00 a.m. August 22nd 2019.



She's pre-deceased by her parents Francis Thomas O'Brien and Tereasa Marie O'Brien (O'Donnell) Shes also pre-deceased by her long time boyfriend Dave Barton. She leaves behind two sons Shane T. O'Brien Sr. and Robert O'Brien Sr., three brothers David O'Brien, Chip O'Brien, and Neil O'Brien, four sisters Cathy Marie O'Brien, Maria Teresa O'Brien, Joelle Marie Thibodo, and Ceil Marie Humphrey, lifetime Dear friends Joyce Micheal and Ellen Dunn, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her grandchildren Shane T. O'Brien Jr. , Robert O'Brien Jr., Alyssa O'Brien, Gaige O'Brien, Devin O'Brien Aliyah and Mercedes and her great grandchildren Noah Gomez, Aliyah Hope O'Brien and Eislyn Rose O'Brien.



She worked at St. Regis, Sandys kitchen chicken, and the Florence Inn. All cooking and bartending. Her later on years she worked for her sister Ceil at her stores. She was a very good cook!! She baked all the time for her grandkids and family. She's very loved and missed by her family.

