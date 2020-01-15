Confesora (Robles) Rodriguez, age 83, formerly from Springfield Massachusetts passed away December 30th of 2019 at Mercy Hospital with her dedicated daughter Marisol at her bed side. She was born and raised in Puerto Rico until the age of 19. She then resided in New York City for 55 years until she resided with her daughter for the last 15 years. She worked as a manufacturer at the age of 19 and she worked for 43 years. She had 6 siblings. She married Angel Luis Rodriguez at the age of 19. She was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Marisol Rodriguez of Springfield Massachusetts and her son Angel Luis Rodriguez Jr of New York City. She is predeceased by her daughter Deborah Rodriguez of New York City. One of the things she loved to do was go to church, she was very religious and believed her faith. She was also a dedicated mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and also 8 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed and always loved by all those who had the privilege to know her.



