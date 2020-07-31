Long time Pelham resident Connie Kindahl passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at CareOne in Northampton. She was 93.



Connie was born July 9, 1927 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Helen and Walter Albright. She grew up on a farm near Owaneco, IL. She graduated from Taylorville High School in 1945 and studied landscape architecture at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She worked as a draftsman for Caterpillar Tractor and Encyclopedia Britannica (where she admitted to adding a few extra mountains to a map). She met James Kindahl at a Tall Girls Club of Chicago dance. They married in 1957 and moved to Baltimore, MD, where their two children were born. After moving to Amherst and back to Chicago, they settled in Pelham in 1967.



Connie was an avid gardener, a member of the Western New England Iris Society, a former librarian of the Pelham Library and a master weaver. She taught rug weaving and her rugs were shown at craft fairs across the country and have found homes around the world.



Connie is survived by her daughter Carolyn McKeown and husband Richard McKeown of Southampton, son Kelvin Kindahl and wife Ann Vanderburgh of Florence, granddaughter Catherine McKeown-Kindahl and partner Justin Nichols of Shelburne Falls, as well as a niece, nephew, and family in Illinois. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 46 years, Jim, her sister Mary Albright, her brother James Albright, a niece and a nephew.



The family thanks the staff of CareOne for helping to provide a good end of life.



Burial arrangements will be private and are handled by Ahearn Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's memory may be made to the Pelham Free Public Library, 2 South Valley Road, Pelham, MA 01002 or Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union St. Springfield, MA 01105



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store