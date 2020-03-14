Constance, "Connie", Marquerite Cummings, 93, died on March 13, 2020 at Mt. St. Vincent Care Center in Holyoke. She was born on May 9, 1926 and was the daughter of Paul and Alma (Couchon) Landry. She was raised and lived in Easthampton.
Constance worked for many years at the former Digital Computer Company as an assembler.
Constance was predeceased by her beloved husband, William J. Cummings and her longtime friend, Adam Bishop. She leaves behind her two daughters, Karen and Robin and her grandson, Shane. She will also be missed by her dear friend Jeanne Lemke of West Springfield, her niece Debra Ladouceur of Easthampton and the caring staff at Mt. St. Vincent.
A calling hour will be held at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton, MA on Friday from 10-11 AM, A prayer service will be held at 11 AM and her burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020