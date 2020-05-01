Constance V. "Kandy" Pinard
Constance V. Pinard "Kandy" passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.

She was born in Northampton, MA on March 5th, 1947 to the late Jeremiah P and Constance B. (Boyd) Driscoll of Florence, MA. Kandy attended Catholic schools and graduated High School from St. Michael's Catholic High School in Northampton. She went on to Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg, MA where she earned her RN. After graduating, she worked as a nurse for many years, including the VA Medical Center in Leeds, MA. She joined the Air Force in 1982 and worked in Biloxi, Mississippi for 3 years at the Keesler Air Force base attaining the rank of Captain prior to her discharge.

She later worked as a traveling nurse and put many miles on her trusty Jeep as well as her frequent flyer card. Kandy was an avid traveler and would see as much of this great country as she could. She also loved to cook and bake and try different foods

She leaves her daughter, Bethany Pinard of Puyallup, Washington, her daughter in law Tiffany King and her granddaughter, Amber King, both of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She is also survived by seven brothers and sisters. Kevin Driscoll of Homosassa, Florida, Kerry Driscoll of Worthington, MA, Paul Driscoll of Florence, MA, Brian Driscoll and his Fiancé Tina Farrick of Florence, MA, Frederick and Tammy (Driscoll) Petrowicz of Florence, MA, Timothy and Joyce Driscoll of Chesterfield, MA and Tracy Driscoll-Horton of Florence, MA, her dear Uncle, Thomas Driscoll of Florence, MA as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Peter Pinard of Indianapolis, Indiana and her loving grandmother Lena Boyd.

She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Due to Corona Virus protocols, she was buried privately at the MA Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 1, 2020.
