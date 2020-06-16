Cosimo A. "Gus" Serio, 97, formerly of Easthampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14 at the Linda Manor Nursing Home in Leeds, MA. He was born in 1923 in Northampton, MA, the oldest son of the late Joseph and Maria (DeLisi) Serio, both of whom emigrated from Termini Imerese, Sicily. His lifetime of hard work began with a childhood spent helping his father sell produce door-to-door, then from a Model T truck, and later from a farm stand, near where the family supermarket and drugstore would ultimately be built. He attended Saint Michael's Elementary School in Northampton and graduated from Saint Michael's High School class of 1940. He continued his education at the University of Rhode Island (URI), graduating with a B.S. degree in Pharmacy in 1948. His college career was interrupted for three years while he served in the Navy during World War II as a Pharmacist's Mate First Class and was involved in Epidemic Disease (Malaria) Control. His service took him to many parts of the U.S. for training and then to New Guinea, Australia, and the Philippine Islands. Gus was very proud of his service and would regale his children and grandchildren with stories of this important time in his life. After the war ended, he came back to finish his degree at URI and then returned to Northampton to work in a local pharmacy. In 1949, he opened Serio's Pharmacy, one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in the city. He met the love of his life, Claire A. Triggs of Springfield MA, in 1948 at the Roseland Ballroom in Holyoke, and then again in 1951 at the Mountain Park Dance Casino. They were married in September of 1953 and were blessed with 54 years together, most of which were spent living in Easthampton and being communicants of Our Lady of the Valley Church.
Claire and Gus enjoyed traveling and visited many countries together after their children were grown. His favorite activities including fishing and visiting clam shacks, especially on Cape Cod with his family on annual vacations to the Falmouth area. Gus was most comfortable being on the water, whether it was a small skiff or an ocean liner. He was especially devoted to his large family of six children, their spouses and partners, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He enjoyed keeping up with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on social media and was immensely proud of their accomplishments.
Gus is survived by his son, Joseph of Westminster, MA, his partner Debi Fletcher-Fleck; his daughter Elizabeth, her husband Stephen Eskenazi and sons Jack and Will; his son Matthew and his wife, Malessa Dias, and his daughter Michelle and her fiancé Steven Mallia, Jr.; his son Michael of Sturbridge, MA, his wife, Jane Fountain, and his daughter Elena and her husband Andrew Colebrook, and his daughter Emily; his son John of Lexington, MA, and his wife, Judith Serio; his daughter, Mary of Feeding Hills, MA, her husband, Bill Lownds, and their daughter Amy and her husband Mathew Fabiani and son Gus, and their daughter Nicole and her husband Sean Walsh; his son Paul of Northampton, MA, his wife, Amy, and their children, Andrew, Erin, and Patrick; and his daughter, Nancy, of West Hartford, CT, her husband, Marc Kitz, and their children, Joseph and Rose. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Edward F. Cavallari, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his cherished wife, Claire, he was predeceased by his brother, Leborio "Lester" Serio, sister-in-law, Mary Serio, and sister, Josephine "Josie" Cavallari, to whom he was a beloved big brother. During the past two years, he enjoyed living at Linda Manor Assisted Living in Leeds, MA, where he received great care from Joan Cobham, Casey Hebb (Homewatch Caregivers), and the rest of the exceptional caring staff at Linda Manor.
A wake will be held on Friday, June 19 from 4 to 7 PM at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 173 North Street, Northampton, MA. Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 20, from the Czelusniak Funeral Home at 8:30 AM, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 99 King St., Northampton, MA. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. Wearing of masks will be required, and all must practice social distancing when possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gus's memory may be made to Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 60382, Florence, MA 01062, the Benefit Street Scholarship, University of Rhode Island Foundation, 79 Upper College Rd, Kingston, RI 02881, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.