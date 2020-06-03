Cynthia A. Henley
1959 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" (Porter) Henley died on May 31, 2020 with her four children by her side after a short battle with cancer. She was born on January 30, 1959 in Ayer, MA, daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie Porter of Athol, MA. She lived most of her life in Belchertown and Warren, MA. She worked for CVS in Amherst for over 20 years. She and her late husband, Bob Henley owned a store, Mr Bob's, in Warren for many years. She loved to go to the beach, camping, casinos, and concerts. She loved the band Poison, Red Sox, Bruins, and the Patriots. She is survived by her four children; Michelle LaRoche and her husband Jared of Thorndike, Gary Carlson, Jr. of Belchertown, Christine (Carlson) Thomas of Belchertown, and Joe Carlson of Palmer, MA; her five siblings; Karen Cummings, Kim Christian, Joseph Porter, Tammy Valera and Carol Opalenik; her grandchildren; Justin, Sara, Ayla, Cody and Rylee; as well as several nieces and nephews. A small private service will be held for family only. Never say goodbye to Cindy. She will always be with us and loved dearly. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
