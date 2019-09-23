Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia A. Jones. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia A. Jones, age 80, of Northampton passed away on September 22nd, 2019 at her home in the presence of her loved ones.



She was born in Northampton on July 26, 1939, a daughter of John Adams and Phyllis (Adams) Tucker. Cynthia graduated from Northampton High School and attended Kay Harvey for cosmetology. Cynthia worked as a hairdresser until she retired. She spent her retired days vacationing in Arizona during the winter with her husband, Michael, of 51 years, returning home each spring to spend time with her family and friends. Cynthia was a talented baker, well known for her apple pie squares, and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She loved to spend time at the beach.



Cynthia was predeceased by her husband Michael P. Jones, and her infant daughter, Kathryn Jones. She is survived by her brothers John (and Eleanor) Adams, and Robert (and Brenda) Adams, and her sister Jeanette Steidler, her sons Michael P. Jr. (and Tammy) Jones, and Paul (and Karen) Jones, and her daughter Therese Jones. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton, MA on Saturday, September 28th from 9AM to 11AM, with a service in the funeral home beginning at 11AM and Rites of Committal at the St. Mary's Cemetery, at 135 Elm St, in Northampton.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr, Northampton, MA 01060, or

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019

