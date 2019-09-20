Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Ann Higgens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Cynthia was born in Springfield, MA. She graduated from Springfield Technical High School in 1956 and Westfield State College in 1960. She began her teaching career in San Diego, but spend the majority of her career in the Fairfax County, VA school district as a 1st grade teacher.



In her free time, Cynthia loved to read and be surrounded by her beloved pet cats. She will be dearly missed by the friends she made while staying at Sunrise at Silas Burke House prior to her passing.



A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Burke, VA Cynthia will be laid to rest with her family at Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton, MA on September 25 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Cynthia's memory to Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015 or to the ASPCA.

