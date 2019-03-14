Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Ann Walowicz. View Sign

Cynthia "Cindy" Ann (Powers) Walowicz, age 68, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with her beloved daughter Christine by her side after a brief illness.Cindy was born on February 4, 1951 in Holyoke; the daughter of Roy and Josephine Powers and sibling to Catherine Marcotte (Tom), Drew Powers (Kristina) and was predeceased by Daniel Powers. Cindy married Chester C. Walowicz on December 27, 1969 in South Hadley, and gave birth to their much-adored daughter, Christine Walowicz, on June 14, 1970.



Cindy graduated with dual Masters Degrees from Westfield State University in 1977. She began her teaching and education career at Gateway Regional High School prior to becoming Principal of the Russell and Blandford Elementary Schools. In 2001, Cindy retired as principal from Fairview Veteran's Memorial Middle School. After her tenure in the edification and administration field, Cindy continued her career with Scholastic Books for a period of time prior to her retirement.



Cindy was a truly devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as an avid skeet shooter, lover of animals, as well as nature. Much of her time was spent with her family, especially with her two treasured granddaughters, Cassie and Cailee. Cindy also volunteered on a weekly basis at Norris Elementary School of Southampton's Library, sharing her love of books and reading with children.



Cindy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Chester C. Walowicz; her loving daughter, Christine Walowicz; and her two cherished granddaughters, Cassie and Cailee Corley. Cindy is also survived by; Suzanne Nagine, Janice Caron (Roger), Richard Walowicz (Sandy), Carole Malek, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral Services for Cindy are scheduled on Monday, March 18th at 10am at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street in Easthampton. The burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 17th from 4-7pm at the Graham Funeral Home & Creation Services, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton.



At the family's request, in lieu of flowers in Cindy's name please make donations to The Western Mass Region, 1111 Elm Street, West Springfield MA. 01089.

