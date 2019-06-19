Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Conwell Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Ann Conwell Cook, 75, passed away due to side effects of cancer treatment on June 12, 2019 in Seattle, Wash. She was born April 8, 1944 to Charles and Irma Conwell in Hartford, Conn. An Olympia, Wash. resident for 14 years, she also lived in Arlington, Va., Cambridge, Mass., Denver, Colo., and West Africa.



Cynthia graduated from Glastonbury (Conn.) High School, Harvard University, University of Colorado, and the Executive Development Program of Harvard Business School.



She married Peter D. Cook, of Los Gatos, Cal. in Glastonbury Conn. in June 1966 after returning from a year as Fulbright Fellow in Chile.



Cynthia was a social scientist with the World Bank, a consultant to the Asian Development Bank, and was employed by private consulting companies. She worked on economic and social development projects overseas for more than 30 years.



Cynthia was a real New Englander who adapted to the Pacific Northwest. She had a sharp mind and loving smile. Two of her passions were music and social justice. She was a dynamic leader within The United Churches of Olympia, on the Board of Radcliff Choral Society Foundation, and former Treasurer on the Olympia Symphony Board. She was a member of Panza which supported Camp Quixote and Quixote Village, creating tiny houses for homeless people in Olympia.



She is survived by her husband, Peter D. Cook of Olympia; sons, Jeffrey J. Cook of Eugene, Ore., and Christopher L. Cook of Seattle; grandsons, Elliott C. Cook of Seattle, and Henry C. Cook of Eugene; and sisters, Priscilla Deck Kelly of Beverly, Mass., and Gloria Conwell of South Worthington, Mass. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Irma Conwell.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at The United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Donations are requested in Memory of Cynthia C. Cook for Border Angels at



