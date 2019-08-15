Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Marjorie Gwozdz. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary





Southampton- Cynthia Marjorie (Mayo) Gwozdz, age 71, of Southampton, died on Monday August 12th peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was born in Holyoke on June 22,1948, the daughter of the late Francis George Mayo and Corrine (Potter)Mayo.She was raised and educated in Southampton and graduated from Easthampton High School. She worked for over twenty years as a quality control inspector at Tubed Products/ McCormick Company of Easthampton. Cindy was a spiritual person who embraced her native American Heritage and attended many Pow Wow's over many years honoring that heritage.She was an avid reader and she had amazing love, care and respect for all types of animals. She was a true friend and companion to anyone who befriended her and was very helpful to anyone that needed help.Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Lawrence "Larry" S. Gwozdz, devoted son; Nathen Jeremy Schumann both of Southampton, a cherished grandson; Ryan Lavallee of Santa Fe, New Mexico, a brother; Richard Mayo of Washington State, besides her parents she was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers.All services for Cynthia will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials in her are requested to any charity that provides care and comfort to animals. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton has been entrusted with providing for Cindy's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

