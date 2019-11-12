Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CYNTHIA PAYNE. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Payne, 51, of Fairview Ave., died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends after a long battle with cancer on Nov 9, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. Born in Northampton on Feb. 24, 1968, she was the daughter of Robert Williams and the late Ann (Nickonczyk) Williams. She grew up in Hadley and graduated from Smith Vocational High School. Cindy worked as a graphic design artist for many years for Tiger Press and Newhalls printing. She was an avid Red sox fan, loved Joan Jett and Billy Idol, and lived for spending time with her friends.



Cynthia leaves her Fiancé Rodney Durgin, with whom she lived; her aunts Vadja Waskiewicz, Kristina Beaudry and Theresa Hannigan, all of Hadley; her uncles Teddy and Peter Nickonczyk; her friends Tina Thayer, Shawn Connolley and Greta Gnatek Redzko for their helping hands; and her beloved cats Blackie and Eight-Ball. She also leaves several cousins.



Calling Hours will be Thursday from 4 to 6pm followed by an In-House Service at 6 pm at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME of Northampton.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the MSPCA, Dakin Animal Shelter or to the Cancer Connection.

