Cynthia R "Cindy" Scott passed unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Florence on February 10, 2020 at the age of 65.



Cynthia is survived by her children, Peter Clogston and his wife Kate of South Hadley, Heather Dameworth of Easthampton, and Annemarie Gogol; her Grandchildren Darian Clogston, Benjamin and Joshua Dameworth, and Nicole Gogol. Brothers Kevin Routhier and his wife Susan, and Raymond Ranger, Sisters, Carolyn Correa and her husband James, Holly Vachon. Her father-in-law Wesley Scott and his companion Joyce Prindle. Cynthia was preceded in death by husband, Alan Scott in 2016.



Cynthia was born on April 1, 1954 in Northampton, MA. She graduated from Northampton High School in 1972. She married Alan Scott, in 2003. Cynthia began working for the Hampshire Sheriff's Office in 1987 and retired as the Payroll Director in 2017.



Her children remember her as a mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and follow their dreams. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a generous, witty, fun loving, compasionate individual who loved to travel, especially on cruise ships. For many years she camped with her family at Hammonasset in Connecticut. She was an active member of the Cavalry Baptist Church in Easthampton, MA.



At her request Cynthia will be cremated.



A Celebration of life will be held on February 22,2020 starting at 10:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church, 413 Main Street, Easthampton, MA, with a reception to follow at Calvary Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cynthia's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hampshire County (ACS attn: Andrew Paterno) 330 Whitney Ave, Suite 420 Holyoke, MA 01040, or to a .



