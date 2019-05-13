Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana W. Westcott. View Sign Service Information Witty's Funeral Home 158 South Main Street Orange , MA 01364 (978)-544-3160 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Wareham on September 25, 1968, he was a son of Ernest K. and Evangeline (Smart) Westcott and graduated from Amherst High School.



On June 27, 1989, Dana enlisted into the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Harlan earning a National Defense Service Medal, Southeast Asia Service with bronze star and a Sea Service Deployment ribbon(2) before his honorable discharge on July 7, 1992.



Dana was a truck driver and enjoyed traveling the open roads.



An avid sports enthusiast, Dana enjoyed playing them all. He loved the Boston Celtics and shooting pool.



Survivors include his daughters, Heyley Westcott and Robin Westcott and their mother, of Puerto Rico; his mother, Evangeline Wescott of Adams; his girlfriend Pamela Taylor of Orange; a sister, Marnie Wells and her husband Leonard, of Adams; a brother, Cannon Westcott of Orange; aunt and uncle, Linda and Henry Smart of North Carolina; and many cousins and extended family.



Dana was predeceased by his father, Ernest, brother Ernest and grandparents, John and Georgiana Smart.



There are no calling hours.



Services and interment will be held a the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main Street, Agawam, at a later date.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



You may offer your sympathy online at





Dana W. Westcott, 50, of East River Street, died on Friday evening, May 10, 2019 at Tuft Medical Center in Boston.Born in Wareham on September 25, 1968, he was a son of Ernest K. and Evangeline (Smart) Westcott and graduated from Amherst High School.On June 27, 1989, Dana enlisted into the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Harlan earning a National Defense Service Medal, Southeast Asia Service with bronze star and a Sea Service Deployment ribbon(2) before his honorable discharge on July 7, 1992.Dana was a truck driver and enjoyed traveling the open roads.An avid sports enthusiast, Dana enjoyed playing them all. He loved the Boston Celtics and shooting pool.Survivors include his daughters, Heyley Westcott and Robin Westcott and their mother, of Puerto Rico; his mother, Evangeline Wescott of Adams; his girlfriend Pamela Taylor of Orange; a sister, Marnie Wells and her husband Leonard, of Adams; a brother, Cannon Westcott of Orange; aunt and uncle, Linda and Henry Smart of North Carolina; and many cousins and extended family.Dana was predeceased by his father, Ernest, brother Ernest and grandparents, John and Georgiana Smart.There are no calling hours.Services and interment will be held a the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main Street, Agawam, at a later date.Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close