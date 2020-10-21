Daniel Grant Webster, of Westhampton, died at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility on Sunday October 18, 2020 after a short illness. Dan was born April 4, 1940 in Newton, MA to Thelma (Gorse) and Gordon Webster and raised in Framingham, MA on Edgell Road with his brother, Gordon, Jr.-aka Don. Dan's dad owned the Texaco Gas Station and Webster Oil Business where Dan worked after school.Dan graduated from Framingham High School in 1958 and went on to Worcester Poly Tec- Class of 1963 where he majored in Electrical Engineering. Dan was in Framingham National Guard for six years. In 1963 Dan went to work for Mass Electric as a Jr. Field Engineer(now National Grid) and really enjoyed the 39 years with the company. In 1965 he married Jean Duncanson of Clinton, MA and they have enjoyed 55 years of marriage together. Dan's work over those 39 years took him to Malden, Worcester, Hopedale and Northampton as operation manager, a job he loved. Dan loved the challenges of solving problems when lights went out and couldn't wait for the next days challenges. Dan was a good listener when his staff or linemen wanted to vent any problem!Dan and Jean's family moved to Westhampton in 1977 where their kids, dogs and cats enjoyed country life. Dan's new hobby was raising a few chickens, ducks and geese and a couple of rabbits!Dan retired from National Grid in 2002 and enjoyed yard work, some travel, keeping up with old friends and coffee with the guys at Outlook Farm.Dan leaves his wife Jean, children Dan, Jr., Linda (Sean), Bill (Jen) and his special grandchildren, Carley Davis (who is studying Electrical Engineering at UMass) , and grandson Duncan Webster, Dan's brother Gordon Jr. recently passed on May 11, 2020. Dan was a past member of the Middlesex Lodge of Masons and belonged to the Framingham Heart Study, and is a member of Westhampton Congregational Church.There will be a gathering in the Spring to celebrate Dan's Life. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Dan's memory to Westhampton Congregational Church, Cooley Dickinson Hospital or Linda Manor Extended Care Facility.