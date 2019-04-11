Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Green. View Sign

After a successful hip replacement operation, Daniel Michael Green (64) of Belchertown, MA, was home recovering when his heart simply stopped in the wee hours of April 5th .



Dan Green was born in New York City on September 21, 1954. He graduated from Friends Seminary in Manhattan and attended Hunter College and New York University.



Dan launched his career in New York advertising and public relations, working with some of the country's top brands like Johnson & Johnson, Sears and Pepsi. In 2004, Dan found an old friend from high school on a popular dating website. Dan soon moved for love from Wallingford, CT to Belchertown, MA. He married Sabrina Hamilton in 2006.



Dan was known for his warm smile and generous spirit. He was also notorious for his delicious sense of humor and quick wit. His friends often suggested he could have had a career as a standup comic. However, once in Western Massachusetts, he founded The Green Internet Group in Springfield, MA, which became a regional leader in web analytics, search engine marketing and web design. Dan was a popular speaker known for energetic, informative training workshops. He was a savvy and astute businessman taking care of clients as if they were family. He cared deeply about doing the job right.



Community service was also important to Dan. He served on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, was a member of the Belchertown Cultural Council and served as a long-time Board Member of Ko Theater Works, Inc., which annually produces the Ko Festival of Performance on the Amherst College campus. He was also an active and well-loved member of AA and helped countless men and women stay sober.



Dan loved cats and any creature with fur (except mice), adored stupid pet-videos and donated generously to local animal foundations. He loved going to the theatre, watching classic movies and knew early TV comedy scripts and routines by heart. He'd be driving along and would suddenly start giggling, then chuckling. And when asked what prompted this, he'd launch right into a classic "Lucy" script or "Toppo Gigio" routine. An avid follower of news, politics, and history, he was also an enthusiastic cook, gardener and celebrator of holidays. He thoroughly enjoyed his travels with Sabrina to Quebec, Mexico, Prague, Maine, Seattle, New Orleans, Pennsylvania, Chincoteague Island, Cape Cod, and back to his native NYC - always in search for the perfect slice of pizza.



Dan was predeceased by his parents, George Green and Jo Ann Sheppard, a brother and two spouses. He was also predeceased by his uncle Herbert Green and a brood of beloved felines: Charlie, Chelsea, Jimmy, Zachary and the little stray he rescued, Shorty Mae. He is survived by his beloved wife Sabrina Hamilton, his aunt Marjorie Green, cousins Joe and Charlie Green and their families. He is also survived by his Seattle tribe: a brother-in-law, Robert Hamilton, sister-in-law, Laura McCall and two nieces Ashton and Kelsey, who he adored and who adored him and referred to him as "Fun-Uncle Dan."



People interested in participating in a celebratory brush clearing at the end of the month can contact

After a successful hip replacement operation, Daniel Michael Green (64) of Belchertown, MA, was home recovering when his heart simply stopped in the wee hours of April 5th .Dan Green was born in New York City on September 21, 1954. He graduated from Friends Seminary in Manhattan and attended Hunter College and New York University.Dan launched his career in New York advertising and public relations, working with some of the country's top brands like Johnson & Johnson, Sears and Pepsi. In 2004, Dan found an old friend from high school on a popular dating website. Dan soon moved for love from Wallingford, CT to Belchertown, MA. He married Sabrina Hamilton in 2006.Dan was known for his warm smile and generous spirit. He was also notorious for his delicious sense of humor and quick wit. His friends often suggested he could have had a career as a standup comic. However, once in Western Massachusetts, he founded The Green Internet Group in Springfield, MA, which became a regional leader in web analytics, search engine marketing and web design. Dan was a popular speaker known for energetic, informative training workshops. He was a savvy and astute businessman taking care of clients as if they were family. He cared deeply about doing the job right.Community service was also important to Dan. He served on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, was a member of the Belchertown Cultural Council and served as a long-time Board Member of Ko Theater Works, Inc., which annually produces the Ko Festival of Performance on the Amherst College campus. He was also an active and well-loved member of AA and helped countless men and women stay sober.Dan loved cats and any creature with fur (except mice), adored stupid pet-videos and donated generously to local animal foundations. He loved going to the theatre, watching classic movies and knew early TV comedy scripts and routines by heart. He'd be driving along and would suddenly start giggling, then chuckling. And when asked what prompted this, he'd launch right into a classic "Lucy" script or "Toppo Gigio" routine. An avid follower of news, politics, and history, he was also an enthusiastic cook, gardener and celebrator of holidays. He thoroughly enjoyed his travels with Sabrina to Quebec, Mexico, Prague, Maine, Seattle, New Orleans, Pennsylvania, Chincoteague Island, Cape Cod, and back to his native NYC - always in search for the perfect slice of pizza.Dan was predeceased by his parents, George Green and Jo Ann Sheppard, a brother and two spouses. He was also predeceased by his uncle Herbert Green and a brood of beloved felines: Charlie, Chelsea, Jimmy, Zachary and the little stray he rescued, Shorty Mae. He is survived by his beloved wife Sabrina Hamilton, his aunt Marjorie Green, cousins Joe and Charlie Green and their families. He is also survived by his Seattle tribe: a brother-in-law, Robert Hamilton, sister-in-law, Laura McCall and two nieces Ashton and Kelsey, who he adored and who adored him and referred to him as "Fun-Uncle Dan."People interested in participating in a celebratory brush clearing at the end of the month can contact [email protected] for details. A more formal celebration of his life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, people are invited to honor Dan with a donation to either The Ko Festival of Performance via www.kofest.com or to the animal advocacy agency of your choice. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close