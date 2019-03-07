Daniel J. Barszewski Sr., 72, of Main Road, passed away suddenly on March 5, 2019 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
He was born in Northampton and is the son of the late Zigmund and Regina (Michalowski) Barszewski.
He worked at the former Snocap Beverage Company in Easthampton.
Daniel loved cars, especially the 78 Cadillac. He would attend local car shows where he won several trophies. He was avid New England Patriots fan, loved to fish, garden, cruising to the oldies music and camping in Vermont and at the beach.
He leaves his son Daniel J. Barszewski Jr. of Holyoke, his daughters Tina Wise and her husband Joseph of Bernardston, MA and Tammy Therrien and her husband Phillip of Easthampton, his brother Raymond Barszewski of Greenfield, his grandchildren Amanda Wise, Benjamin Therrien and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of The Valley Church, 33 Adams Street followed with burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Calling hours are Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant Street, Easthampton.
Donations in his memory maybe made to the Diabetes Foundation.
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019